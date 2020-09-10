Bemidji Boys Cross Country Relying on Deep Roster of Runners

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji boys cross country team already has one meet win under their belt this year as they defeated Moorhead and Rocori at the Battle at the Border triangular meet. The Jacks look to continue their success this season with their depth and experience.