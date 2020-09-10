Bemidji Boys Cross Country Relying on Deep Roster of Runners

The Bemidji boys cross country team already has one meet win under their belt this year as they defeated Moorhead and Rocori at the Battle at the Border triangular meet. The Jacks look to continue their success this season with their depth and experience.
By — Chaz Mootz
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!