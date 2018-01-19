DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Boys Basketball Takes Win Over Pequot Lakes

Lakeland News
Jan. 19 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Recent Show

Backroads: MIDIots

MIDIots perform their imaginative and inventive sound at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji. We also discuss with MIDIots’ members Del
Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Recently Added

Backroads: MIDIots

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Common Ground 906: Women of the Woods

Posted on Jan. 17 2018

Lakeland Currents: Fish Management Practices

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Lakeland Currents: Explore Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 5 2018

Lakeland Currents: Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation

Posted on Dec. 29 2017

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.