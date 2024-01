Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji was at home Tuesday taking on Hermantown in an attempt to end a two-game skid. The Lumberjacks were leading in the second half, but the Hawks’ Abe Soumis had a career night with 55 points and helped bring his team over the top for an 88-81 win.

