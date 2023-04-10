Bemidji Boy Scout Troop Pancake Fundraiser Returns After 3 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a three-year pause, Bemidji Boy Scout Troop 25 has brought back its annual community pancake breakfast fundraiser.

Members of the community gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Bemidji for an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast earlier this month. Funds raised from this event will not only go toward having Scouts attend Camp Wilderness north of Park Rapids, but also to teach them important skills.

During the fundraiser, Boy Scouts were assigned to specific stations to help with serving, clearing tables, offering refills, or helping at the front table. This in-person opportunity was last held in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But when social distancing caused indoor events to be canceled, the troop had to find another way to raise money for opportunities like Camp Wilderness. Going door-to-door, they sold cinnamon rolls one year and Heroes Rise Coffee the next.

But, now the fan-favorite fundraiser is back. Troop 25 Scoutmaster Greg Roberts said they also brought back the Heroes Rise Coffee for fundraising, as that was a hit with the community. That fundraiser went until April 3rd.

With the return of the pancake breakfast did come some challenges, such as showing the new Scouts the ropes and adjusting their menu due to costs of items like eggs.

Overall, the 35 Scouts learned skills on the job and will pick up more later when they attend Camp Wilderness.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today