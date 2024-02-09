Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Trying to Recruit Bus Drivers to Alleviate Shortage

Lakeland News — Feb. 9 2024

The Bemidji School District has been trying to recruit bus drivers since the school year started. The lack of available drivers has even caused Transportation Coordinator Jeremy Jensen to get behind the wheel for some of the routes.

The district is still looking for drivers. If you’re interested, you can call the Bemidji Area Schools Transportation Department at 218-333-3225 or see available job postings here.

