Bemidji Area Schools Trying to Recruit Bus Drivers to Alleviate Shortage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji School District has been trying to recruit bus drivers since the school year started. The lack of available drivers has even caused Transportation Coordinator Jeremy Jensen to get behind the wheel for some of the routes.

The district is still looking for drivers. If you’re interested, you can call the Bemidji Area Schools Transportation Department at 218-333-3225 or see available job postings here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today