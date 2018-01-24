Bemidji Area Schools To Ask For Publics Help In Superintendent Search

The Bemidji school district is inviting the public to be part of the search process for a new superintendent.

According to a release from Bemidji Area Schools, “School Exec Connect” has been contracted to lead the search.

School Exec Connect consultants will meet with Board members, school staff, parents, students, and community members individually and in focus groups in the next two or three weeks to determine the challenges, strengths, and goals for the district.

Staff and community members will have the opportunity to provide confidential written feedback to the consultants through the districts website.

Candidates will be recruited from February 12th through April 9th. The Board and consultants will then meet to review and select candidates on April 13th. Five to seven recommended candidates will then be interviewed on April 14th. The field will then be narrowed down to two or three finalists and will be invited for an all-day interview process including open forums that will be available to staff, students and community to provide input into the selection.

The district plans to act on the new superintendents contract in May.