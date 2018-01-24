DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Area Schools To Ask For Publics Help In Superintendent Search

Josh Peterson
Jan. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji school district is inviting the public to be part of the search process for a new superintendent.

According to a release from Bemidji Area Schools, “School Exec Connect” has been contracted to lead the search.

School Exec Connect consultants will meet with Board members, school staff, parents, students, and community members individually and in focus groups in the next two or three weeks to determine the challenges, strengths, and goals for the district.

Staff and community members will have the opportunity to provide confidential written feedback to the consultants through the districts website.

Candidates will be recruited from February 12th through April 9th. The Board and consultants will then meet to review and select candidates on April 13th. Five to seven recommended candidates will then be interviewed on April 14th. The field will then be narrowed down to two or three finalists and will be invited for an all-day interview process including open forums that will be available to staff, students and community to provide input into the selection.

The district plans to act on the new superintendents contract in May.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bill Faver Resigns From Bemidji School Board Effective Immediately

Northern Elementary Students To Take Part In Pilot Bus Safety Program

Bemidji Schools Still Need Literacy Tutors

School Starts With No Water At Horace May Elementary

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Twins Reliever Glen Perkins Announces Retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Glen Perkins has confirmed his expected retirement, ending a 12-year major league career with
Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Twins Reliever Glen Perkins Announces Retirement

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Crosby Boy in Custody After Making Threats With a Gun

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Northwest Technical College Offering Scholarships For 1st Time Students

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Twins Winter Caravan Makes Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.