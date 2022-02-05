Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Starts Search Process for New Superintendent

Emma HudziakFeb. 4 2022

A special school board meeting was held last night at the Bemidji Area Schools district offices, where many board members gathered around the table to discuss some changes within the school district. One new item on the agenda was the search process in finding a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Tim Lutz, who will be retiring this summer, stated that the search for the new superintendent will need to start immediately, as it’s a lengthy process. He also added this search will be sent throughout the state, which will then result in a nationwide search.

Bemidji Area School Board Member Carol Johnson says the way that they make this selection is through a workshop that the school board will be participating in, hopefully within the next few weeks. According to the Minnesota School Boards Association’s timeline, the process should begin sometime from February into early March to get the preliminary work complete.

Johnson had also shared that the criteria for an ideal candidate criteria will be coming, but for now, what they were able to tell Lakeland News is that they’re looking for someone with a passion in education, a diverse background, and most importantly, someone who wants to come work in Bemidji.

The school board hopes to have somebody named for this position by sometime in May, as the position will be vacant on June 30th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Precautionary “Lay Low” Period at BSU and NTC Ends

Marketplace Foods Participating in 40th Birthday of MDA Shamrocks Campaign

MnDOT Announces Winners of 2022 “Name a Snowplow” Contest

Bemidji Senior Center Shows Off Recent Renovations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.