Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Organization Coordinating Rides to Vaccine Appointments

Betsy Melin — Mar. 12 2021

With vaccines becoming more available, it is important to make sure everyone who qualifies and is interested has access to their appointment. The Headwaters Regional Development Commission has created a program to help with that.

For those who don’t have access to a vehicle or other means of transportation, the commission is offering rides from volunteers to bring people to their vaccine appointments. Those needing a ride must be in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen County.

The group is still looking for volunteer drivers. To sign up, you must have completed your COVID-19 vaccination series.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Leech Lake Health Division Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Event

Lakewood Health System Updates Vaccine Priority Groups

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Governor Walz Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions on Restaurants, Gyms, and Social Gatherings

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.