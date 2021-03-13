Bemidji Area Organization Coordinating Rides to Vaccine Appointments

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With vaccines becoming more available, it is important to make sure everyone who qualifies and is interested has access to their appointment. The Headwaters Regional Development Commission has created a program to help with that.

For those who don’t have access to a vehicle or other means of transportation, the commission is offering rides from volunteers to bring people to their vaccine appointments. Those needing a ride must be in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen County.

The group is still looking for volunteer drivers. To sign up, you must have completed your COVID-19 vaccination series.

