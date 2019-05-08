Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Area Educator Named Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year

May. 8 2019

BEMIDJI, MN—A Bemidji resident has been selected as the Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year for the 2018-2019 school year. Mary Rollheiser from J.W. Smith Elementary School in Bemidji was selected by Teachers On Call (TOC) for the title.

TOC, the leading educational staffing provider in the northwest U.S., awards one of 7,000+ Minnesota substitute teachers every year with this honorable title. Eligible substitute teachers must have strong performance records in addition to being nominated by school leaders, students and others. Rollheiser’s recognition is based on exemplary service as a substitute teacher at J. W. Smith.

“Ms. Rollheiser constantly and consistently goes above and beyond what is asked of her, and we see students visibly reap the benefits of her passion and commitment to their education,” said Patricia Welte, principal of J.W. Smith Elementary. “She knows the students and teachers by name and we consider her a member of our school staff. Ms. Rollheiser even went to the extent of investing her own funds, time and energy into revamping the new space that’s our teacher’s lounge…she is a true advocate for teachers and students alike.”

After retiring from a full-time teaching career of 33 years with Bemidji Area Schools, Rollheiser began substitute teaching in order to continue doing what she loves but with a flexible schedule. Since joining TOC in 2007, Rollheiser has taught at a number of schools in the Bemidji area, and has most recently been calling J.W. Smith Elementary her “home.”

“Ms. Rollheiser is a true representation of the high-caliber educators that TOC provides to all of its partner schools and we are very proud to honor her dedication to the community,” said Al Sowers, vice president and practice leader of TOC. “Teachers such as Ms. Rollheiser create a successful learning environment in the classroom and facilitate the continuity of student achievement each and every day. Her significant level of care and inspiration she instills in the students at J.W. Smith Elementary is extraordinary.”

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Evergreen Youth And Family Services Holds 14th Annual Conference

In Focus: Funtastic Dance Follies Gets The Crowd On Their Feet

Headwaters Employer Summit Discusses Labor Force Issues

Rain Doesn’t Stop Worshipers From Observing National Day Of Prayer

What do you think?

Latest Story

7 Deer Test Positive For CWD At Central Minnesota Deer Farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say seven deer tested positive for a fatal brain disease at a central Minnesota farm where a herd of whitetails
Posted on May. 8 2019

Latest Stories

7 Deer Test Positive For CWD At Central Minnesota Deer Farm

Posted on May. 8 2019

A Suspect In Custody For A Bomb Threat At Hennepin County Facility

Posted on May. 8 2019

Vitals App Aims To Improve Interactions Between Law Enforcement And Vulnerable Individuals

Posted on May. 8 2019

Community Members Work To Bring Splash Pad To Brainerd

Posted on May. 8 2019

Highway 27 Bridge Opens, But Detour To Begin In Little Falls

Posted on May. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.