Bemidji Area Educator Named Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year

BEMIDJI, MN—A Bemidji resident has been selected as the Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year for the 2018-2019 school year. Mary Rollheiser from J.W. Smith Elementary School in Bemidji was selected by Teachers On Call (TOC) for the title.

TOC, the leading educational staffing provider in the northwest U.S., awards one of 7,000+ Minnesota substitute teachers every year with this honorable title. Eligible substitute teachers must have strong performance records in addition to being nominated by school leaders, students and others. Rollheiser’s recognition is based on exemplary service as a substitute teacher at J. W. Smith.

“Ms. Rollheiser constantly and consistently goes above and beyond what is asked of her, and we see students visibly reap the benefits of her passion and commitment to their education,” said Patricia Welte, principal of J.W. Smith Elementary. “She knows the students and teachers by name and we consider her a member of our school staff. Ms. Rollheiser even went to the extent of investing her own funds, time and energy into revamping the new space that’s our teacher’s lounge…she is a true advocate for teachers and students alike.”

After retiring from a full-time teaching career of 33 years with Bemidji Area Schools, Rollheiser began substitute teaching in order to continue doing what she loves but with a flexible schedule. Since joining TOC in 2007, Rollheiser has taught at a number of schools in the Bemidji area, and has most recently been calling J.W. Smith Elementary her “home.”

“Ms. Rollheiser is a true representation of the high-caliber educators that TOC provides to all of its partner schools and we are very proud to honor her dedication to the community,” said Al Sowers, vice president and practice leader of TOC. “Teachers such as Ms. Rollheiser create a successful learning environment in the classroom and facilitate the continuity of student achievement each and every day. Her significant level of care and inspiration she instills in the students at J.W. Smith Elementary is extraordinary.”