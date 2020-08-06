Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Chamber Interviews Bemidji Mayoral Candidates Ahead of Primary

Lakeland News — Aug. 6 2020

In preparation for the local August 11th primary election, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a “Meet the Candidates” series, which consists of video interviews of candidates running for Bemidji city mayor.

The goal of these interviews is to help voters make an informed choice and hear directly from the candidates as to how they intend to serve the Bemidji business community. Each candidate was asked the same four questions and had the same amount of response time. Volunteer board members were randomly assigned to interview each candidate and do not endorse any person, entity, or organization other than the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce.

To watch the interviews, you can visit the Chamber website at bemidji.org.

