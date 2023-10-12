Lakeland PBS

Bemidji and Brainerd Football Continue Prep Ahead of Friday’s Battle for Babe’s Bell

Miles WalkerOct. 11 2023

It’s rivalry week for Brainerd and Bemidji football, as the two Northwoods staples are prepping for the Battle for Babe’s Bell this Friday, Oct. 13 at Brainerd High School.

For both the Lumberjacks and Warriors, no game compares to this northern Minnesota rivalry as both squads look to earn bragging rights for 2023.

“It’s the best rivalry in Minnesota,” said Bemidji senior quarterback Peyton Neadeau.

“Probably the two best teams in the Northwoods,” said Bemidji senior middle linebacker Spencer Ness. “It’s just been a long-time rivalry and [we] go at it pretty good with them every year.”

Neither team could downplay just how special claiming Babe’s Bell is for their own respective cities.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Brainerd senior running back and defensive back Sean Holbrook. “It’s obviously a big game. Whoever wins it gets to keep it in their hometown. I think it’s a big deal to have it up in our weight room to see everyday we’re going to work out.”

Brainerd looks to hang on to Babe’s Bell for the second straight year, while Bemidji hopes to take it back since they last won possession of it in 2021.

By — Miles Walker

