Bemidji Airport Celebrates Completion of Runway Rehabilitation Project

Bemidji Regional Airport held a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for their newly completed runway rehabilitation project. The goal of the project was to repair and strengthen the runway for the future.

The airport has been serving the area for over 75 years, with thousands of flights coming in and out of Bemidji each year. The flights consist of not only passengers, but also hundreds of thousands of pounds of freight annually.

The wear and tear of all those flights has necessitated runway improvements. The runway rehabilitation project was in the works for the last four years and cost around $5 million, funded federally and by the state.

The airport was shut down for a week this past summer, and the runway was closed for approximately two months while this project was underway.

At the ceremony were airport staff and FAA officials, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar called in to give her thoughts on the importance of the project for the area.

Bemidji Regional Airport expects this runway to hold up for the next 10 years of flights.

