Beltrami Electric Cooperative Hosting Home Energy Efficiency Expo on March 21

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji area electric cooperative is inviting the public to an event called “Empower Your Home: Learn, Earn, and Share, in Energy Efficiency,” which will let homeowners learn more about ways they can implement energy-saving strategies.

The energy efficiency expo will be a collaboration with Otter Tail Power, Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Clean Energy Resource Team, and Sustainable Bemidji. Homeowners can learn more about energy-saving strategies and explore the latest in home electrification.

“The event is kind of threefold,” explained Beltrami Electric Cooperative Communication Specialist Angela Lyseng. “So you can learn about the Inflation Reduction Act and what incentives and rebates are available for electrification in your home in efficiency upgrades. And the “earn” is going to be what you can earn with programs and rebates from your utility, from like Beltrami Electric and Otter Tail Power. And then “share” is gonna be a great feature where we have different homeowners that will share, like, been there, done that, and what they’ve learned from the process.

The event will be held at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative building in Bemidji on Thursday, March 21 from 4-6 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today