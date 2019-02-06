Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death In Eckles Township

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what is believed to be a crime scene in the Eckles Township of Beltrami County. Eckles Township borders the City of Bemidji to its west.

The early stages of the investigation have led Investigators to believe that the remains of at least one person have been located.

A person of interest has been arrested and there is no threat to the public. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed but the investigation continues with the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Lakeland News will continue with updates as more information becomes available.