Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death In Eckles Township

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 5 2019
Leave a Comment

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what is believed to be a crime scene in the Eckles Township of Beltrami County. Eckles Township borders the City of Bemidji to its west.

The early stages of the investigation have led Investigators to believe that the remains of at least one person have been located.

A person of interest has been arrested and there is no threat to the public. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed but the investigation continues with the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Lakeland News will continue with updates as more information becomes available.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Menahga Man Dies In Snowmobile Crash

Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp Getting Ready For Retirement

Upper Red Lake: Missing Fisherman Found Safe

Officer Involved Shooting In Bemidji Leaves One Person Dead

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

V Mello said

Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More

Charles C said

So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More

Animkii Dewe'igan said

Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Recognized Nationally For Financial Reporting

Crow Wing County was nationally recognized for their excellence in financial reporting for the fifth year in a row by the Government Finance
Posted on Feb. 5 2019

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Recognized Nationally For Financial Reporting

Posted on Feb. 5 2019

Grand Rapids Doctor And Six Other Men Arrested In Sex Solicitation Sting

Posted on Feb. 5 2019

BSU Accounting Department To Offer Free Tax Help

Posted on Feb. 5 2019

Holly Holm Hired As Next Nisswa Chamber President

Posted on Feb. 5 2019

Bemidji Boys Basketball Falls To Superior In 2nd Loss of Season

Posted on Feb. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.