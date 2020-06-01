Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sheriff Address Rumors and Misinformation About Threats in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Jun. 1 2020

Note: We will have more from Sheriff Beitel on the threat law enforcement faced on Saturday night on Lakeland News at 10 on Monday night. Here is the press release Sheriff Beitel sent out late this afternoon.

Beltrami County Sheriffs Office 

PRESS RELEASE 

BEMIDJI, MN JUNE 1, 2020: Today I am addressing the rumors and misinformation that are engulfing our community surrounding law enforcements response to the credible, evidence based threats to the City of Bemidji, its citizens and its businesses that occurred this past weekend. Unfortunately the rumors and misinformation, some shared by public officials, has fueled racial and cultural biass that we, as government leaders, have worked so hard to eliminate

On Friday afternoon we learned that the peaceful protests scheduled to take place at the waterfront were being infiltrated by extremist organizations calling for the burning Bemidji downwith the threat being concentrated on the downtown area. Very early Saturday morning the Beltrami County Sheriffs Office, Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Fire Department put into motion the necessary steps to protect our community from what happened in the metro. Throughout the day, law enforcement continued to receive threats related to burning Bemidji downwith threats made directly towards burning down the Beltrami County/Bemidji Police Department law enforcement center. A replication of what took place at the Minneapolis 3rd precinct

Unfortunately our fears were justified after it was reported to law enforcement the finding of multiple dumpsters filled with gas accelerants and caches of tools hidden around downtown buildings

Late in the afternoon the planned peaceful demonstration marched to the law enforcement center and became nonpeaceful. Rocks and debris were being thrown at law enforcement center and a police squad car. Law enforcement took immediate action to detain and arrest that subject. The organizers of the peaceful citizens march were able to step in, calm and dispersed most of the crowd and stopped any more damage from occurring. Following this escalating event the decision was made to board up all first floor windows of the law enforcement center

Local law enforcement had called for mutual aid from our law enforcement partners across the state. Some that responded were the elected Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police of neighboring jurisdictions. Many of the law enforcement officers that responded and patrolled the streets of Bemidji were doing so in dark SUV squad cars. At no time did the Beltrami County Sheriffs Office or Bemidji Police Department call for private security or citizens to assist our law enforcement response as it has been stated on several social media platforms and statements made by government officials

Unbeknownst to myself or Chief Mastin we learned that some business owners, and citizens, including State Representative Matt Grossell had offered to assist and were with local law enforcement officers and a neighboring Sheriff, at a Bemidji Fire Station

At approximately 9:30 PM, Representative Grossell reached out to me and offered assistance by being eyes and earsfor law enforcement. Prior to his call, law enforcement had received information that buses of protesters were coming to Bemidji, so when he asked how he could help, I intentionally directed him outside the city limits to watch for buses that may be coming into Bemidji and report his observations to law enforcement.

Unfortunately, miscommunication resulted in some of the citizens” placed in fringe locations around the city of Bemidji. These citizens did not actively patrol city streets, further, we do not share their personal views as they have expressed on social media

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Bemidji Police began an investigation after one of the citizens being the eyes and ears for law enforcement used a social media platform to report what he was doing. Bemidji Police investigated and found that prior to and after the curfew he was with a neighboring Sheriff and local law enforcement officers at this Bemidji fire station. When they were directed away, they left what they thought were the city limits of Bemidji

The intention of law enforcement leadership is to protect the lives, property and rights of all our citizens and that mission was accomplished.

