One of the deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday was a person between the ages of 75 and 79 who lived in Beltrami County. This is now the fourth COVID-19 related death in the county.

Beltrami County has had 355 cases in all so far. Health officials say they are tracking 18 active cases, and no one is currently hospitalized.

