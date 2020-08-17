Beltrami County Reports First Death Due to COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 275 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Beltrami County. Today the Minnesota Department of Health reports its first death for the county. The death toll from this disease in the county now stands at one.

There were six new deaths reported across the state yesterday. For a total of 1,712 deaths. 1,280 of those deaths were those residing in long-term care or assisted living facilities, which represents 75%.

There were 567 cases reported in the state yesterday for a total of 65,716 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those cases, there have been 58,859 patients no longer needing isolation.

There are 286 people hospitalized as of today. There are 155 hospitalized in the ICU.

