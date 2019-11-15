Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Officials Warn Public Of Dangers Of Unsafe Ice On Area Lakes

Malaak KhattabNov. 15 2019

Beltrami County officials are continuing to warn the public of the dangers of unsafe ice on area lakes. This comes after numerous anglers were stranded on Upper Red Lake after strong winds caused the ice to separate from shore.

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel says ice is never 100 percent safe and that each lake is unique to itself and how it forms ice. Safety officials say if ice is cloudy, it may not be as strong as ice that is clear.

“One of the other things we have to look at is freezing and re-freezing. This weekend, we’re supposed to have warmer temperatures – it’s supposed to be closer to 40 degrees for us – that’s not good weather for making ice. So when you have things that have frozen and thawed and re-frozen again, that good quality of ice is not there,” said Sheriff Beitel.

Bemidji State University students Joe Titus and Dan Amundson were among the stranded. They say that a crack in the ice suddenly grew to be a 30-foot opening between them and the shoreline. Titus and Amundson say they heard on social media that the ice was between 7 and 8 inches thick.

“We all grew up in Minnesota. We’ve ice fished every single winter and I’d consider myself fairly experienced when it comes to frozen lakes. And I would’ve never guessed this would’ve happened,” Dan Amundson said.

Sheriff Beitel says there needs to be four inches of solid ice on the lake to be able to support your weight and at least 12 inches of ice to support a vehicle.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Ice Anglers Rescued From Upper Red Lake

Red Lake Band, MN DNR Sampling Water to Analyze Zebra Mussel Larvae

Elderly Woman Reported Missing West of Blackduck Found After Search

Two Juveniles Arrested After Pursuit Of Stolen Red Lake Ambulance

Latest Stories

Win-E-Mac Football Looking to Continue Historic Run With Early Morning Semifinal Win

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Leech Lake SNAP-ED Program Receives Circle of Excellence Award

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Frizzell Furniture Gallery Opens New Store in Bemidji

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Businesses Learn How to Manage Millennials at Brainerd Meeting

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Church Leaders Get Together For Annual Faith Leader Luncheon in Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.