Beltrami County History Center Hosts Annual “Trains at the Depot” Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“All aboard!” was the theme of the Beltrami County History Center last weekend as guests gathered to see several model train exhibits for the annual Trains at the Depot celebration.

“Trains at the Depot is basically a fundraiser for the History Center,” explained Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society Member Asher Geller. “And just for the club itself it’s a good way to meet new people, get people interested and stuff.”

“It keeps us alive, it keeps the history society alive as well so that we can continue to maintain this building for generations to come,” said Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society Member David McIntyre.

The weekend offered an exciting look at the Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society’s grand model, which the club has been laying the tracks for since its founding.

“We’ve been here since 1985, for 38 years,” said McIntyre. “This has been a model that we’ve been working on for a majority of that time.”

While the main attraction was being showcased in the lower level of the History Center, visitors upstairs saw several guest exhibitors showcasing their work.

“The local train club invites me every year to kinda bring my Lego collection and Lego trains and just be a part of a good fundraiser for the depot here,” said exhibitor Jeremy Seibel.

While Trains at the Depot is meant to showcase the work that railroad enthusiasts have done, it’s also meant to conduct a look back at the wonderful world of transportation.

“It takes a chunk of history that, you know, that we can’t get back any more,” explained McIntyre. “So it’s a nice blast to the past.”

“It’s fun to see the, you know, the faces light up when they see the trains,” added Seibel. “And you know, hopefully we can just inspiring the next generation to, you know get out, play with Legos, play with model trains, just do things that you love and enjoy.”

The Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society also used this event as an opportunity to look for potential new members to their club so that their model railroad can continue to thrive for years to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today