Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Discusses Possibly Allowing Short-Term Rentals

Betsy Melin — Jul. 8 2021

Since 2018, short-term vacation rentals have been banned in Beltrami County by the Board of Commissioners. They are now considering allowing the rentals, coming from companies including Airbnb and Vrbo.

At the most recent county commissioners meeting, the costs and benefits of these rentals were discussed. The rentals can have a negative impact on the quality of life for those who live around the vacation homes but can increase tourism in the area. There was also a discussion of possible rules and regulations for short-term rentals.

The board suggested that the next step would be drafting a rental rules document.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Beltrami Co. Residents Recognized as Sheriff’s Volunteers of the Year

Tourists Returning to Minnesota Resorts But Workers Are Not

Bemidji Fire Department Warns of Fire Concerns With 4th of July Fireworks

Six Men Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.