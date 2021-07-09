Beltrami County Discusses Possibly Allowing Short-Term Rentals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since 2018, short-term vacation rentals have been banned in Beltrami County by the Board of Commissioners. They are now considering allowing the rentals, coming from companies including Airbnb and Vrbo.

At the most recent county commissioners meeting, the costs and benefits of these rentals were discussed. The rentals can have a negative impact on the quality of life for those who live around the vacation homes but can increase tourism in the area. There was also a discussion of possible rules and regulations for short-term rentals.

The board suggested that the next step would be drafting a rental rules document.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today