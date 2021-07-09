Beltrami County Discusses Possibly Allowing Short-Term Rentals
Since 2018, short-term vacation rentals have been banned in Beltrami County by the Board of Commissioners. They are now considering allowing the rentals, coming from companies including Airbnb and Vrbo.
At the most recent county commissioners meeting, the costs and benefits of these rentals were discussed. The rentals can have a negative impact on the quality of life for those who live around the vacation homes but can increase tourism in the area. There was also a discussion of possible rules and regulations for short-term rentals.
The board suggested that the next step would be drafting a rental rules document.
