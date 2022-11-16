Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After months of looking over several possible options and feedback from the public, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners finally came to a decision on what to do with the deteriorating county jail at their Nov. 15 meeting.

The future of the facility will be to build a new jail. In an unanimous vote, Commissioner Craig Gaasvig motioned to support the option of a new facility at the recommended 96,000 square feet and capacity of 242 beds. Commissioner Richard Anderson seconded the motion.

A multi-million-dollar price tag is attached to any jail option that was presented to the board after the feasibility study. The board’s decision to build a new jail on Tuesday will carry an estimated cost of just under $19 million. Through Gaasvig’s proposed motion, the funding would come from a local option sales tax, which was the favored choice in the public survey.

The question now remains for the commissioners – what comes next? While the decision to agree on building a new facility was a seemingly easy one, the question of where to put the building and the specifics will remain in the air until a later meeting.

County commissioners will discuss more details on the new facility during their Dec. 13 meeting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today