Beltrami County Approves Contract for New County Administrator

Beltrami County has found its next County Administrator.

The County Board approved a contract for Thomas Barry today. Barry most recently served as the chief executive officer/city manager for the city of Minot, ND, where he was in the position for nearly four years. Prior to that, he was the director of public works/utilities for the city of Meridian, Idaho for eight years. He has also served as the engineering and operations manager for the city of Redmond, WA for seven years and as the public works program administrator for the city of Bellevue, WA for two years.

Barry will replace Kay Mack, who is retiring and has served as Beltrami County Administrator since 2012.

