Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack Retires

Betsy Melin — Dec. 8 2020

Kay Mack, who has worked as county administrator in Beltrami County for nearly a decade and has had different positions within the county, is now retiring. Her first job for the county came when she was still in school, and she never expected to be where she is now.

Since that first position as an assistant bookkeeper 43 years ago, she has taken many different roles within the county, from treasurer to auditor, and most recently with her eight-year run as county administrator.

Mack cited some of the highlights of her career, which includes purchasing the solid waste transfer station to imposing a half-cent sales tax to improve 400 miles of Beltrami County roads. It was also Mack’s job to oversee the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners and work on the county budget. She made it a goal to work on mental health services in the area.

The new county administrator, Tom Barry, was instated on Thursday, Dec. 3. Kay now looks forward to enjoying her retirement by spending more time with her husband, her three children, and 10 grandchildren.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scam

CDC Announces New Guidelines on Length of COVID-19 Quarantines

UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned for 2nd Degree Intentional Murder

Decline in COVID-19 Deaths Reported Today, Over 5,000 New Positive Cases

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.