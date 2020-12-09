Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack Retires

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kay Mack, who has worked as county administrator in Beltrami County for nearly a decade and has had different positions within the county, is now retiring. Her first job for the county came when she was still in school, and she never expected to be where she is now.

Since that first position as an assistant bookkeeper 43 years ago, she has taken many different roles within the county, from treasurer to auditor, and most recently with her eight-year run as county administrator.

Mack cited some of the highlights of her career, which includes purchasing the solid waste transfer station to imposing a half-cent sales tax to improve 400 miles of Beltrami County roads. It was also Mack’s job to oversee the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners and work on the county budget. She made it a goal to work on mental health services in the area.

The new county administrator, Tom Barry, was instated on Thursday, Dec. 3. Kay now looks forward to enjoying her retirement by spending more time with her husband, her three children, and 10 grandchildren.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today