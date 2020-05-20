Beltrami County Administrator Announces Retirement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack has announced her planned retirement from the position.

Mack has served as the Beltrami County Administrator since 2012. She is responsible for the overall administration of the county and serves as the chief operating officer.

Other responsibilities include being a liaison between the County Board and Departments. She prepares and submits the proposed annual budget and long-range capital expenditure program and also makes recommendations on policy development and provision of county services. She implements board decisions, policies, ordinances, and resolutions and also manages the County Board Agenda for Board meetings.

Mack plans on staying on board for the next six months to help ease the transition between administrators.

In a statement Mack wrote:

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from the County Board, the Management Team and our employees, other units of government, the media, and from the broader community. As all of these groups had strong expectations for the work I needed to get done, I have consistently felt appreciated and supported. I simply could not have asked for a better employer or better community. In every role I have served with Beltrami County, it has been a complete honor.”

