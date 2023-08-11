Beltrami County 4-H Horse Drill Team Seeks Back-to-Back Titles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last year, the Beltrami County 4-H Horse Drill Team won the state championship. This year, they have similar plans, but it takes a lot of work both in and out of the arena to get there.

On Thursday, as part of their preparation to defend their 2022 state title, the drill team practiced their routine and “shook it up” in front of the crowd at the Beltrami County Fair.

The team is headed to the Strait Rail Ranch in Nevis next weekend, where they’ll compete in the 4-H Northern Regional Drill Team Competition.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today