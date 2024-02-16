Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Weighing Pros & Cons of Issuing Bonds to Help Fund New Jail

Lakeland News — Feb. 16 2024

On Nov. 15 last year, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners approved moving forward with the design and construction of a new jail facility. On Feb. 6 of this year, the board met with Ehlers, a public financing company, to identify the pros and cons of the county possibly issuing general obligation jail bonds this year to fund up to half of the estimated $80 million jail cost.

The county is estimated to pay approximately $2.4 million per year. The pros of the financing plan are that the county can quickly proceed with jail design and pre-ordering of materials without using county reserves.

But the cons are that there will be higher total issuance costs for two bond issues than for a single issuance, and if bond rates increase significantly, the county may regret not financing the jail cost in 2024.

“This is really just about, how is the county going to fund the expenses that it’s already taking on for the jail?” explained Bruce Kimmel, a senior municipal advisor with Ehlers. “The other option would be to use fund balances, cash reserves, and there’s a number of reasons why the county doesn’t want to draw those down too low. So really, this is kind of … [a] good middle ground solution to allow the county to keep going on the project without dipping too deep into county reserves, but also to finish up the financing once everything is better known next year.”

If the board approves the financing plan, a public bond sale would happen on March 19, with the settlement on Apr. 10.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Regional Airport to Receive $261,000 Federal Grant to Expand Terminal

Assault Charges for Man Following Incident with Machete Near Bemidji

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Ends Regular Season with Loss to Thief River Falls

Golden Apple: Northern MN Robotics Teams Getting Ready for ‘Week 0’ Event

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.