Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Voters Overwhelmingly Opt for Sales Tax to Fund New Jail

Lakeland News — Nov. 8 2023

On Election Day, voters in Beltrami County overwhelmingly decided to adopt a local option sales tax to cover some of the costs for a new jail.

According to unofficial results for the referendum, 96.84% of voters (or 8,802 people) said “yes” to a sales tax increase of five-eighths of 1% to help fund the facility. The vote will allow the county to fund the majority of the costs through the tax, which would remain in effect for 30 years or until bonds are retired, whichever comes first.

Only 3.16% of voters (287 people) said “no” to the referendum. Had the referendum not passed, the majority of the costs would have been financed through increased property taxes for 30 years or until bonds were retired.

The cost of the new correctional facility is estimated at $80 million. The current planned site for the jail is the Crown Property, located in the southern part of Bemidji along Pioneer St. SE.

A study that the county did with the the University of Minnesota’s extension office estimated that 50% of funding through a sales tax would come from non-county residents, decreasing the overall cost of the project for local residents.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Local Referendums on the Ballot for Tuesday, Nov. 7

Wellpath Selected as New Health Care Provider for Beltrami Co. Jail

MN Appeals Court Protects Felon Voting Rights After Finding a Pro-Trump Judge Overstepped

Former Beltrami Co. Commissioner Olson Opposed to Ruling on Redistricting Plan

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.