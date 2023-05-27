Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Finding Missing Woman

Lakeland News — May. 27 2023

Chessna Lalgie (aka Samara McLean)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the location of 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean. She has been reported missing by her family, who have not had any communication with her since this past February.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center by calling 218-333-9111 and selecting option 2.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

