Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Finding Missing Woman

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the location of 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean. She has been reported missing by her family, who have not had any communication with her since this past February.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center by calling 218-333-9111 and selecting option 2.

