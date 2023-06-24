Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Schedules Closed Meeting to Discuss New Jail Property Negotiations

Lakeland News — Jun. 23 2023

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special closed meeting for next week to discuss property negotiations for the county’s jail project.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 3 p.m. at the county board room.

The board’s decision to purchase a 16.9-acre lot off of Jefferson Ave. has drawn criticism from some people in the community, including many who live near the proposed new site. On Tuesday, over 150 Beltrami County residents showed up to the county board room to make their voices heard at a special public input session.

Further details on what will be discussed regarding property negotiations during the closed meeting have not been released.

By — Lakeland News

