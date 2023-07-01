Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Open to New Locations for Jail After Zoning and Resident Concerns

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2023

Beltrami County says it is open to other locations for their new jail project after being preemptively denied in rezoning the current proposed area.

The county initially planned to purchase the Wiebolt Property near Highway 2 for the new jail location. But to use the site for a commercial purpose, the county would need to request a rezoning.

A recent press release from the county says the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board sent a legal memo stating the jail would not be permitted in any zone under current zoning. Because of this, the county will delay submitting their conditional use permit and rezone request.

These developments come after a public listening session where over 150 county residents were in attendance, with many publicly disagreeing with the decision to use the Wiebolt Property. The county does not plan on abandoning the Wiebolt Property, but they will also look at other sites.

If the county jail project does not move forward, the Minnesota Department of Corrections could sunset the current jail. Sheriff Jason Riggs said this move would be at a high cost, possibly impoverishing the county.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota DNR Adjusts Deer Feeding and Attractant Bans

Beltrami Co. Schedules Closed Meeting to Discuss New Jail Property Negotiations

In-Custody Death at Red Lake Detention Center Under Investigation

Beltrami Co. Residents Urge Board to Reconsider New Jail Site at Public Input Session

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.