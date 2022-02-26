Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Chief Deputy Walton Continues to Campaign for Sheriff

Mary BalstadFeb. 25 2022

After the announcement of Ernie Beitel’s retirement as Beltrami County Sheriff, plenty of candidates have come forward to throw their hats into the race. One candidate is the current Chief Deputy of Beltrami County, Jarrett Walton.

With over 25 years of law enforcement under his belt, three of those being the Chief Deputy of Beltrami County, Walton feels confident in his candidacy for sheriff. Walton credits his tutelage under Sheriff Beitel and former Sheriff Phil Hodapp in his campaign announcement, but, his biggest support comes from the community itself.

Walton says his primary goals if elected as Beltrami County Sheriff are to continue the jail project and communication within the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center.

Sheriff Ernie Beitel is expected to stay as the Beltrami County Sheriff until the end of the year. The election will take place on November 8, 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Candidates Emerging for Newly-Created MN House and Senate Districts

Gov. Walz Calls Special Election to Fill Rep. Hagedorn Seat

With New Legislative Maps Released, Area Lawmakers Make Plans for Election

Ruling: Longtime Leech Lake Secretary/Treasurer Cannot Run for Re-Election

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.