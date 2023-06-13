Beltrami Co. Board to Hold Input Session on Jail Project Location Following Public Comments

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will hold a public input session regarding the proposed county jail location at next week’s meeting.

The session will be on Tuesday, June 20 at 5 p.m. The special public hearing will focus on the recent selection of the proposed site for the new jail. The press release encourages community members to come to the public hearing to share their opinion.

“We understand there will be concerns surrounding the selection of a proposed jail site. No matter where it’s located, someone is likely to be upset.” said Beltrami County Commissioner John Carlson. “I hope this hearing will help clear up any misunderstandings and correct misinformation.”

The public hearing comes after members of the public voiced their disapproval of the proposed location for the new county jail. The county board approved the purchase of the Wiebolt Property on May 31 for $540,000. The land is 16.9 acres and located just off Jefferson Avenue and the Highway 71/2 bypass. The site was one of 15 choices the selection committee looked at. It ranked the second-highest but was chosen as the first choice was not for sale.

During the public comment section at June 6 board meeting, citizens voiced concerns over the proposed location and how close the jail would be to a residential area. Some people cited the lack of sidewalks in the area and the rise in traffic being a potential hazard. Others spoke about the price the county would purchase the land at, being a reported five times the value.

“The upcoming public hearing will give our community and our staff an opportunity to engage each other in dialogue that will help citizens understand why a new jail is needed, how we selected the proposed location, and answer any questions and address any concerns they have about the project,” said Sheriff Jason Riggs.

