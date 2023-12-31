Beltrami Co. Bars Vehicles from Going on Upper Red Lake Ice

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In light of recent incidents involving fishermen being stranded on Upper Red Lake or falling through the ice, Beltrami County officials are restricting vehicles from traveling on the lake until further notice.

A release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says per Minnesota Statue 86B.106, vehicles are barred from traversing on any parts of the lake under the county’s jurisdiction until Sheriff Jason Riggs rescinds the order. County officials will be monitoring ice conditions until such a time when restrictions can be lifted.

Under the order, all motorized vehicles, including ATVs and snowmobiles, are not allowed on the ice. Anyone violating the order is subject to a misdemeanor charge and that if convicted, the county may seek fines, penalties, and restitution.

The decision comes just one day after over 100 people were rescued on Upper Red Lake after they were stranded on an ice floe that detached from the main shoreline. Sheriff Riggs says he has been in contact with Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson and Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, as well as DNR Enforcement Division Director Col. Rod Smith, regarding the situation.

Ice conditions on many area lakes, including Upper Red Lake, have deteriorated after several days of rain and above-freezing temperatures. People are advised to check ice thickness frequently before going on the ice and to check with area resorts and bait shops regarding conditions.

