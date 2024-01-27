Beltrami Co. Authorities Say They’re Seeing Increase in Scam Calls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeing an increase of scams and scam calls in the area.

According to a press release from Sheriff’s Office, the greatest influx in recent activity is for “Publisher’s Clearing House” and other sweepstakes scams. You should never have to send money to receive prize money.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, and previously in Beltrami County, scammers are impersonating law enforcement and demanding bail money, saying that you will be arrested if you do not pay. Law enforcement does not conduct calls of this nature and do not accept bail over the phone or by gift cards.

If you receive an unsolicited phone call, do not provide your personal information unless you can with certainty verify the validity of the call and are expecting a call. Law enforcement says to end the call quickly because the longer you are on the phone with a scammer, the more information they are collecting.

