Beltrami Co. and National Weather Service Holding SKYWARN Spotter Training

Beltrami County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service will be hosting SKYWARN severe weather spotter training on Monday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

SKYWARN is a program that provides the public training on how to safely observe and report severe weather. Spotters provide critical information to the National Weather Service, enhancing public safety in several ways.

The free class is open to the public and lasts about two hours. There are no prerequisites, and no pre-registration is required.

A 2024 spotter training schedule and more information on the SKYWARN program can be found here.