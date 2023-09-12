Lakeland PBS

Becida Woman Charged for Allegedly Shooting Son with BB Gun

Lakeland News — Sep. 11 2023

Katherin Rose Ewald-Conner (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

A 31-year-old Becida woman is facing charges for allegedly shooting her 9-year-old son with a BB gun.

Katherin Rose Ewald-Conner told deputies she shot the child and turned over the gun. Ewald-Conner is charged with felony malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault.

According to Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, an investigation last week showed that two brothers had been wrestling, which caused one of the boys to get a bloody nose. As punishment, Ewald-Conner told the 9-year-old child that he could allow his brother to punch him or that she would shoot him with a BB gun.

The child, while attempting to run away from his mother, was then shot in the leg by her. The child climbed on top of the roof of their house in an attempt to get away from his mother, but she then climbed onto the roof and shot her son in the forehead with the BB gun.

Deputies said the observed wounds on the child’s thigh and forehead.

By — Lakeland News

