BCAC Partners With Sanford Health With New Year-Round Facilities, Names 2nd Rink “Sanford POWER Rink”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health is partnering with the Bemidji Community Arena Corporation to provide year-round Sanford POWER services at the Bemidji Community Arena beginning Fall 2020/Winter 2021. In addition, the second sheet of ice will officially be named the Sanford POWER Rink.