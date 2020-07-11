BCAC Partners With Sanford Health For New Year-Round Facilities, Names 2nd Rink “Sanford POWER Rink”

Sanford Health is partnering with the Bemidji Community Arena Corporation to provide year-round Sanford POWER services at the Bemidji Community Arena beginning Fall 2020/Winter 2021. In addition, the second sheet of ice will officially be named the Sanford POWER Rink.
By — Chaz Mootz
