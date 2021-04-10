Baxter Moving to Next Phase of Road Improvement Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Baxter City Council agreed to move to the next phase of the city’s road improvement project.

After holding a public meeting on the plan last week, it was up to the council to move forward with the project. There are still a few more steps to go before construction can begin: there needed to be a majority vote on the decision, otherwise it could have been pushed back until next year.

The next step in the project’s timeline is an assessment hearing scheduled for May.

