Baxter Moving to Next Phase of Road Improvement Project

Lakeland News — Apr. 9 2021

The Baxter City Council agreed to move to the next phase of the city’s road improvement project.

After holding a public meeting on the plan last week, it was up to the council to move forward with the project. There are still a few more steps to go before construction can begin: there needed to be a majority vote on the decision, otherwise it could have been pushed back until next year.

The next step in the project’s timeline is an assessment hearing scheduled for May.

