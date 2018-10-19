Lakeland PBS
Baxter Adding Two Restaurants And A Retail Store In 2019

Anthony Scott
Oct. 19 2018
The lot where Gander Mountain used to be located in Baxter has been in question for the last year, and on Tuesday the Baxter City Council met to get some clarity on the space.

Gander Mountain, which has been absent from Baxter since 2017 will be returning under the name Gander Outdoors later this year. Camping World is also expected to join Gander in the same complex. Then a new building will be built in 2019 in front of Gander that can support a retail space and two restaurants.

“The developer that was at our planning commission did indicate when questioned, that they’re hopeful to deliver a popular burrito restaurant that starts with a “C”,” Josh Doty, Baxter’s Community Development Director, said.

The restaurant that Doty is referring to is Chipotle Mexican Grill, and they are hoping to have it completed in the Spring of 2019.

