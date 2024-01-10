Barnum School Locked Down After 1 Student Attacks Another with Knife
The Barnum School District activated lockdown procedures today when one student assaulted another student with a box cutter.
According to a release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, both students were in the care of school staff.
The victim of the assault, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle to receive care for a laceration received during the assault and is expected to make a full recovery. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and transported to a juvenile center in Duluth pending felony second-degree assault charges.
Authorities say this was an isolated incident with no additional danger to Barnum students or the community.
