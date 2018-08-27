Lakeland PBS
Bar Harbor Supper Club Hosts 9th Annual Boat Show

Anthony Scott
Aug. 27 2018
Loud engines were roaring at the ninth annual Gull Lake Boat Show, as residents took in, and appreciated the history of how far boats have come. Almost 100 boats were present at this year’s show with some watercrafts dating back to the 1920’s. It’s an event that has grown over the years, and is now considered one of the best in the nation.

Now with such popularity the Gull Lake Boat Show attracts boats all the way from New York to Seattle. Classic Boating Magazine even rated the Gull Lake Boat Show the best in the nation, and it has become every boat-lovers dream.

The Gull Lake Boat Show is always scheduled for the last weekend in August and it plans to be back at the Bar Harbor Supper club next year.

To learn more about the Gull Lake Boat show listen to Dave Bortner, the Freedom Boat Service LLC President, and John N.  Allen, the owner of the Bar Harbor Supper Club.

