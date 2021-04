Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s about that time the Easter Bunny makes his return to our houses this weekend. Kelli Mankowski, owner of Party World in Baxter, is creating the Easter Bunny out of balloons for the next couple of days.

Each bunny can be filled with candy, money, clothes, or anything else you could imagine. Mankowski be making them from now until Saturday.

