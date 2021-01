Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji wrestling team is hoping their balanced lineup that includes six wrestlers ranked in the state will lead them to a third-straight Section 8AAA championship and team state appearance.

The Jacks are currently ranked ninth in the state in Class AAA. Bemidji defeated Perham and Thief River Falls at a triangular meet at home and have also won triangular meets on the road at Princeton and Willmar.