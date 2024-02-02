Lakeland PBS

Bagley Senior Center Offers Social Events, Meals for Community

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2024

By Matthew Freeman

The Bagley Senior Center offers a variety of events for seniors, including meal service and a Meals on Wheels program for the community.

The Yarn Club meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, while the Whist Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each week.

More information on meals being served at the senior center can be found on their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

