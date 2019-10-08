Bagley, Clearbrook-Gonvick Tuesday Study Club Hosts Tables For Tots

Tables for Tots is a benefit that’s held annually at the Fireside Grill & Patio in Bagley. It was started by members of the Tuesday Study Club of the Bagley and Clearbrook-Gonvick area and has since grown into a community event.

“The word spread,” said Lyn Schroeder, a member of the Tuesday Study Club. “That this is really a fun thing and a very worthwhile cause and so the next year it doubled, and I think after that it started tripling. [Fireside] graciously lets us use this facility with no cost to our club.”

It’s an event where guests enjoy wine tasting from the Bagley Liquor Store and a luncheon soiree.

“We started doing wine sampling for the ladies, and then three years ago we started label project and you buy a label here for $5, and you bring it down to the store and we give you $5 off your bottle of wine. So, basically, it’s a straight give back to the deal. It’s one of our community values that we do with Bagley Liquor,” said Chris Arnold, Bagley Municipal Liquor Operations Manager.

When Tables for Tots first started, there was only eight tables. Now, there are over 20 decorated tables and each one has a different theme. Some of the themes of the decorated tables were a birthday celebration, world traveler, and a fiesta.

“A fine dining experience, that’s something very lovely that you don’t get to do at home. One lady just said to me, ‘I’m lucky if I get food on the table, let alone sit at something beautiful.’ So, I think it just makes you feel really special and that’s our goal, as well as raising money, of course,” Schroeder said.

Tables for Tots was created for the sole purpose to support the Clearwater Christmas Project.

“I just think it’s really fun to be a part of something that helps the community,” said Tracy Imle, a member of Tuesday Study Club. “Many women enjoy this day out. It’s kind of hunting season so there’s a lot of hunting widows and it’s just a great way to let people give and to give ourselves.”

The Clearwater Christmas Project was started in the early ’70s in Clearwater County to give Christmas dinners and toys to people in need. During the event, over 500 toys were donated.

The Tuesday Study Club is a service group made up of community members from Bagley and the Clearbrook-Gonvick area, and their event raised about $1,200 on Saturday. The toys donated will be used for the toy distribution in December.