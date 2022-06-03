Back to State: 24-0 Warriors Win Section Title, Advance to State for First Time Since 2011

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd softball team added another chapter to their storybook season with a 3-0 win over St. Michael-Albertville in the Section 8AAAA championship. The win secured Brainerd’s first trip to the state tournament in 11 years.

The Warriors are still perfect on the season with a 24-0 record, and 11 of those wins have been by shutout. Currently, the Warriors are the #1 ranked team in Class AAAA according to the state’s QRF rankings.

Seeding for the state tournament will take place this weekend. Quarterfinals and semifinals for the Class AAAA state tournament will take place on Thursday, June 9th at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The state championship game will take place the following day on Friday, May 10th.