Lakeland PBS
Authorities Take To Social Media To Help Find Missing Woman

Josh Peterson
Feb. 19 2018
Bemidji Police Department: Amy Dow

In an effort to help find a missing Red Lake woman, the Bemidji Police Department has taken to social media to spread the word.

According to the Bemidji Police Department’s Facebook page, Amy Dow, 27, of Red Lake has gone missing and the department asks if anyone has seen or know of Amy’s whereabouts to contact (218)553-1223 / (218)766-5913 or contact Red Lake Law Enforcement (218)679-3313.

Amy is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, 98 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

