Authorities Still Looking for Answers into Murder of Terry Brisk Near Little Falls

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2023

Terry Brisk

It’s been seven years now since the murder of a Little Falls man who was killed while hunting on his land.

Terry Brisk was 41 when he was hunting on his parents’ property near Little Falls on Nov. 7, 2016. He was found shot to death that day, and authorities are still seeking tips that might help them find the person responsible.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has previously shared with the public that Brisk was shot and killed with his own rifle. Based on evidence at the scene, it was determined that the suspect was in close proximity to Brisk, and it is believe that Brisk and the suspect would have interacted prior to the homicide taking place.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says in a press release that this case will not become cold, and that law enforcement will continue to use all of their resources until this case is closed.

There is a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for murdering Brisk. There are several ways you can submit tips to authorities:

  • by contacting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233
  • reporting the case anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website or by calling 1-800-233-TIPS (8477)
  • through the “Submit a Tip” smartphone app
  • by sending a text message beginning with “TIP674” to CRIMES (274637)

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward from them if your information leads to an arrest.

