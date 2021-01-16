Authorities Say No Credible Threats to MN Capitol, But Won’t Take Any Chances
Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says authorities now believe there is no credible, immediate threat from extremists to Minnesota in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. But Harrington says law enforcement agencies won’t be taking any chances.
No weekend curfew is being planned, but Harrington is asking Minnesotans to stay away from the state capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration out of an abundance of caution.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.