Authorities Say No Credible Threats to MN Capitol, But Won’t Take Any Chances

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says authorities now believe there is no credible, immediate threat from extremists to Minnesota in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. But Harrington says law enforcement agencies won’t be taking any chances.

No weekend curfew is being planned, but Harrington is asking Minnesotans to stay away from the state capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration out of an abundance of caution.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today