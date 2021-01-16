Lakeland PBS

Authorities Say No Credible Threats to MN Capitol, But Won’t Take Any Chances

Lakeland News — Jan. 15 2021

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says authorities now believe there is no credible, immediate threat from extremists to Minnesota in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. But Harrington says law enforcement agencies won’t be taking any chances.

No weekend curfew is being planned, but Harrington is asking Minnesotans to stay away from the state capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration out of an abundance of caution.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northern Lights Task Force Assembled in Response to Line 3 Opposition

MN National Guard Activated to Protect State Capitol Amid Fears of Violence

Walz to Deploy MN National Guard to State Capitol Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration

Native American Women, Girls Far More Likely to Experience Violence

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.